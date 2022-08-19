Smartphone Accessories: Syncwire Car Charger with dual 20W USB-C PD $11.50, more

Syncwire Products (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Car Charger with Dual 20W USB-C PD for $11.69 when you use the code UDJNP44N at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for $18 and today’s deal saves 35% from the regular going rate. Designed to be an all-in-one power solution for your car, this charger features multiple different output types. For starters, there are two 12V DC ports to plug other car charging accessories into at up to 75W each. Plus, there’s dual USB-C PD 20W ports as well as a QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A output. On top of that, there’s even a swappable 15A fuse should something blow so you can simply replace it and be charging in no time.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple’s AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe Charging Case now $75 off at $174 shipped
- UGREEN 7.5W MagSafe Charging Puck: $21 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 now over $100 off in Geek Squad refurbished condition from $46
- MIFA 60W Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $49 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- w/ code 30MIFAA90
- Twelve South’s acrylic PowerPic smartphone charging dock hits new low at under $47
- LISEN CD Slot Smartphone Car Mount: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Save 26% on MOMAX’s Dual 7.5W Charging Station with woven texture leather at $30
- CASEKOO Galaxy S22 Ultra Clear Case: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- PNY’s 128GB Premier-X V30 microSD card with adapter hits new Amazon low at $13 (Reg. $17+)
- LISEN Dashboard/Air Vent Smartphone Car Mount: $19 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- LectroFan Micro2 sound machine Bluetooth speaker hits 2022 low at $29.50, more from $9
Deals still live from yesterday:
- OMOTON’s metal C2 iPhone and mini tablet stand now starts from $9 Prime shipped (30% off)
- Ailun 2-pack 20W USB-C Charger: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- 8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro with Android clip for Xbox cloud gaming matching Amazon low at $36
- ESR 7.5W/10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad: $14 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds deliver Google Fast Pair at second-best price of $58 (Reg. $80)
- iWALK 7.5W MagSafe Qi 20,000mAh Wireless Charging Battery: $19 (Reg. $46) | AmazonLightning deal through 6PM ET/3PM PT
- Spigen’s new ArcField 15W Qi charging stand sees first discount to $49 (Reg. $70)
- LISEN MagSafe Car Phone Air Vent Mount: $17 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- Slide Tile’s Slim card-style item tracker in your wallet down at $28, plus bundles from $45
Equipped with 3 charging ports (Dual Power Delivery 20W + Quick Charge 3.0), Syncwire Car Charger Cigarette Lighter Splitter support the latest models of devices like iPhone and Android, up to 20W for each usb-c port and max power for single port is 12W while 2 type-c ports charging simultaneously. Syncwire car cigarette lighter convert your car cigarette lighter socket from one to two 12V/24V sockets with independent switch for each cigarette socket, Max 150w for each socket and Max Power for single port is 75W while 2 ports charging simultaneously. It can be used for a variety of car equipment such as GPS, vacuum cleaner, car refrigerator, humidifier, etc.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!