Smartphone Accessories: Syncwire Car Charger with dual 20W USB-C PD $11.50, more

Syncwire Products (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Car Charger with Dual 20W USB-C PD for $11.69 when you use the code UDJNP44N at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for $18 and today’s deal saves 35% from the regular going rate. Designed to be an all-in-one power solution for your car, this charger features multiple different output types. For starters, there are two 12V DC ports to plug other car charging accessories into at up to 75W each. Plus, there’s dual USB-C PD 20W ports as well as a QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A output. On top of that, there’s even a swappable 15A fuse should something blow so you can simply replace it and be charging in no time.

Equipped with 3 charging ports (Dual Power Delivery 20W + Quick Charge 3.0), Syncwire Car Charger Cigarette Lighter Splitter support the latest models of devices like iPhone and Android, up to 20W for each usb-c port and max power for single port is 12W while 2 type-c ports charging simultaneously. Syncwire car cigarette lighter convert your car cigarette lighter socket from one to two 12V/24V sockets with independent switch for each cigarette socket, Max 150w for each socket and Max Power for single port is 75W while 2 ports charging simultaneously. It can be used for a variety of car equipment such as GPS, vacuum cleaner, car refrigerator, humidifier, etc.

