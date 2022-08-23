Android app deals of the day: MAYATCH, Football Manager, Star Traders, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Tuesday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Joining our software deals this afternoon, we also have solid price drops on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as well as the Galaxy S21 FE and S20 FE smartphones and an ongoing drop on Google Pixel Buds Pro. The apps are headlined by deals on Football Manager 2022 Mobile, Star Traders: Frontiers, Front Armies, Chess Coach Pro, MAYATCH, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside the first price drop on Google Pixel Buds Pro, today’s Android hardware deals are now headlined by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $150 off the going rate with various configurations now on sale. That offer is joining Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE and S20 FE smartphones from $500 as well as Belkin’s Google Assistant SoundForm Elite Speaker and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Game Dev Story:

Manage your own game company and try to create a million-selling game in this unique simulation. Features the ability to develop your company’s own game console, plus a system for changing your staff members’ professions. Your staff members can have a variety of game-related professions, from programmer to sound engineer. Work hard and you may reach the top of the video game industry!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Xbox Series S has never been more affordable at up to $...
Dremel’s Muti-Max Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool...
CORSAIR K57 gaming keyboard with Slipstream wireless an...
Sony officially unveils its first-ever pro PlayStation ...
WaterField unveils new ballistic nylon Crossbody Pouch...
Anker’s MagGo 8-in-1 MagSafe charging orb streamlines...
Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro kit sees first discoun...
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now $150 off across various st...
Load more...
Show More Comments