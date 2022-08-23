Android app deals of the day: MAYATCH, Football Manager, Star Traders, more

Tuesday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Joining our software deals this afternoon, we also have solid price drops on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as well as the Galaxy S21 FE and S20 FE smartphones and an ongoing drop on Google Pixel Buds Pro. The apps are headlined by deals on Football Manager 2022 Mobile, Star Traders: Frontiers, Front Armies, Chess Coach Pro, MAYATCH, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside the first price drop on Google Pixel Buds Pro, today’s Android hardware deals are now headlined by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $150 off the going rate with various configurations now on sale. That offer is joining Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE and S20 FE smartphones from $500 as well as Belkin’s Google Assistant SoundForm Elite Speaker and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Game Dev Story:

Manage your own game company and try to create a million-selling game in this unique simulation. Features the ability to develop your company’s own game console, plus a system for changing your staff members’ professions. Your staff members can have a variety of game-related professions, from programmer to sound engineer. Work hard and you may reach the top of the video game industry!

