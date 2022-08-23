Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Dual USB-C 66W Charger $28 (39% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Dual USB-C 66W Charger for $27.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $46, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention from July by an additional $9. With two USB-C ports, this charger can output up to 66W total to a single device, and delivers 20W and 45W to various devices when both are connected. With enough power to charge even Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, this is the perfect adapter to keep in your bag when traveling this summer or fall. It also features a compact design that’s “40% smaller than a standard 65W charger.”
More smartphone accessories:
- Tim Cook really wants you to try MagSafe, Apple’s official iPhone 13 charger hits $30
- RapidX X3PD 3-port 35W USB-C/A Car Charger: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C to Lightning Cable sees first discount to $24
- Spigen OneTap MagSafe Air Vent Smartphone Car Mount: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch returns to $160 low in 1-day Gold Box sale (Reg. $230), more
- Belkin’s Google Assistant/Alexa SoundForm Elite Speaker with Qi charging from $90 ($110 off)
- JETech iPhone 13 Pro Max Privacy Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-pack: $8 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- Razer Kishi iPhone controller is perfect for COD: Mobile, Genshin Impact, more at $55 (Reg. $100)
- Yootech 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Stand: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio falls to best price of the year at $60 (Reg. $90)
- Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch hits second-best price at $199 (Reg. $295)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Google’s official Pixel 6/Pro cases with recycled builds fall to all-time lows at $10 Reg. $29)
- ESR HaloLock MagSafe Vegan Leather Wallet Stand: $23 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds Pro see first discount to $175 (Save $25), plus Pixel Buds A-Series hit $69
- 2-pack USB-C/A 30W Car Chargers: $12 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen returns to all-time low for only second time at $59 (Save $20)
- TORRAS Galax S22 Ultra Case with Kickstand: $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- DJI’s latest OM 5 smartphone gimbal stabilizes iPhone and Android videos at $129 low
- LISEN MagSafe Windshield/Air Vent Car Phone Mount: $25 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Anker’s GaNPrime chargers see first discounts: 140W power bank $120, more from $52
- INIU 7.5W/15W Qi Wireless Charging Stand: $12.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Save 20% on iOttie’s latest Easy One Touch 5 car mounts, with several models on sale from $20
UGREEN USB C fast charger has a maximum charging power of up to 66 W. The minimum charging power is 5 W. Enough to quickly charge your phone, tablet, and USB-C laptop with this charger. Your device could perform handshake protocols and data exchange every 10 seconds to ensure the charger delivers the most appropriate power. High-Speed Fast Charging: Connect a single device to get a 66W max charge, which charges your MacBook Pro 13″ from 0 to 100% in less than 2 hours. When you connect two devices, the power is distributed efficiently between the two ports to ensure optimal charging.
The dual-port charger is equipped with an intelligent chip to protect your devices from short-circuits, over-voltage, overheating, and over-current, which makes charging safer, protecting your device in all aspects and extends the battery life.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!