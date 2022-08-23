Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Dual USB-C 66W Charger $28 (39% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Dual USB-C 66W Charger for $27.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $46, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention from July by an additional $9. With two USB-C ports, this charger can output up to 66W total to a single device, and delivers 20W and 45W to various devices when both are connected. With enough power to charge even Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, this is the perfect adapter to keep in your bag when traveling this summer or fall. It also features a compact design that’s “40% smaller than a standard 65W charger.”

UGREEN USB C fast charger has a maximum charging power of up to 66 W. The minimum charging power is 5 W. Enough to quickly charge your phone, tablet, and USB-C laptop with this charger. Your device could perform handshake protocols and data exchange every 10 seconds to ensure the charger delivers the most appropriate power. High-Speed Fast Charging: Connect a single device to get a 66W max charge, which charges your MacBook Pro 13″ from 0 to 100% in less than 2 hours. When you connect two devices, the power is distributed efficiently between the two ports to ensure optimal charging.

The dual-port charger is equipped with an intelligent chip to protect your devices from short-circuits, over-voltage, overheating, and over-current, which makes charging safer, protecting your device in all aspects and extends the battery life.

