Amazon’s latest ANC Echo Buds with wireless charging case now $40 off at $100, plus more

Now joining today’s price drops on its latest Echo Show 10 with rotating screen as well as the Luna cloud controller, Amazon is offering its Echo Buds (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $140, today’s deal is a solid $40 off the going rate, the second-lowest price we have tracked this year, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. That deal is accompanied by the 2nd Gen model without ANC marked down to $79.99 from the usual $120. Alongside the noise cancellation on our lead deal, you’ll also find the wireless charging case you won’t get on the more affordable set. It delivers battery life up to 15 hours alongside a handy 15 minute quick charge for an additional two hours of listening time. From there, they boast a sweat-resistant design with access to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant (they are both iOS- and Android-compatible) so you can “make calls, set reminders, add items to your shopping list, or even start a meditation session.” More details below.

Anker’s Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds make for a notable lower-cost alternative that will deliver even longer battery life at up to 35 hours alongside USB-C charging, an IPX7 waterproof rating, and more. You won’t get the active noise cancellation taking this route, but they also come in at $43 shipped right now on Amazon.

Then dive into our hands-on review of the Soundcore Space ANC Q45 headphones and A40 earbuds as well as our coverage of the novel new Urbanista solar Phoenix ANC models. On the deals side of things, the Bose Labor Day event is in full swing with notable price drops on its QuietComfort set and we are tracking Sony’s popular XM4 earbuds at the second-best price.

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) features:

Dynamic audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) – Premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Sealed in-ear design and ANC limit background noise.

Compact and comfortable – Echo Buds are small, light, and sweat-resistant, with a secure, customizable fit that’s made to move with you.

Hands-free entertainment – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks—just ask.

Long-lasting battery – Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge and up to 15 hrs with the charging case. A 15-min quick charge provides up to 2 hrs of music. Wireless charging case compatible with Qi-certified wireless charging pads.

Leave your phone in your pocket – Use your voice to make calls, set reminders, add items to your shopping list, or even start a meditation session.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!