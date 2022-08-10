Urbanista puts the power of the sun in the palm of its new Phoenix ANC earbuds

Urbanista today is launching its latest pair of true wireless earbuds with the upcoming Phoenix, which really lives up to its name. Packed with 32-hour battery life, the earbuds sport a unique charging case that lets you extend playtime thanks to a built-in solar panel.

Urbanista Phoenix debuts with solar-powered design

This won’t be the first time that Urbanista is looking to stand out amongst the crowded headphone market with a unique feature set, as last year saw the Urbanista Los Angeles headphones bring the solar-powered design to an over-ear format. Now the company is back to tailor that experience to cord-free listening sessions.

Arriving as some of the very first earbuds on the market to pack solar-powered charging, the new Urbanista buds fittingly take on the Phoenix nomenclature. Leveraging Powerfoyle solar panels produced by the company Exeger, these earbuds can extend battery life just by being out in the sun. The one big distinction this time around between the earbuds and the over-ear Los Angeles headphones is that the Phoenix have the solar panel built into the case, rather than the buds themselves. So this is less of an experience that’s geared towards refueling while you wear, and more towards being able to put the case out in the sunlight to get a few extra songs in when you’re in a pinch.

Solar charging features aside, the Urbanista Phoenix are pretty typical earbuds. There’s the expected true wireless form-factor based around a stem design and IPX4 water-resistance, which is alongside Bluetooth 5.2 support and USB-C charging on the companion case. Speaking of, battery life clocks in at 32 hours of overall playtime thanks to that charging case; then, active noise cancellation and a transparency mode round out the feature set.

Today’s reveal also comes just a day after we saw LG try and shack up the playing field by revealing one of the world’s first pairs of earbuds with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking support – that’s certainly a different approach to the solar-powered design found on the Urbanista Phoenix, though both rightfully stand as some of the more unique offerings out there.

Launching sometime in Q4 2022

We’re still waiting on an official launch day, but Urbanista does note that you’ll be able to bring home its upcoming Phoenix earbuds sometime later this year. There’s no expect date on when in the fourth quarter of 2022 that you’ll be able to don the new releases, but pricing is locked in as of now at $149 when they do end up shipping. In the meantime, you can learn more over at the official Urbanista site.

Could the Urbanista Phoenix be the first time that solar-powered earbuds actually make it big? We'll have to wait until later this fall to see. The brand at the very least already has a successful pair of cans out on the market that come imbued with the power of the sun.

