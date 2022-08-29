Sony’s popular XM4 earbuds deliver ANC at second-best price of $228 (Save $50)

Amazon currently offers the Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds for $228 shipped in two styles. Typically fetching $278, today’s offer is marking a return to the second-best price of the year at $50 off. We’ve only seen it sell for less once before, and that was back over Prime Day. Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its recent XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well.

If being completely isolated from the noise around you isn’t the move, Sony’s new LinkBuds are a novel alternative to the lead deal that pack some interesting design choices at $158. Centered around open ring-shaped drivers, the earbuds are very much still in the true wireless camp and allow sound to naturally passthrough. I’ve been loving these for committing around the city, and my hands-on review explores that experience in more depth.

As far as more fitness-ready buds go, the Beats Flex earbuds are some of the best options on the market and just got even more affordable. Backed by Apple’s W1 chip, these earbuds sport a workout-friendly design and are sitting at the lowest price of the year at $35.

Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds features:

Industry-leading noise canceling with new Integrated Processor V1. Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec. Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments. Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations. 8 hours long battery with Noise Canceling.

