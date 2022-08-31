LEGO’s latest sets have arrived for September: Ideas Lighthouse, Advent Calendars, more

September 1 has arrived and so too have a batch of new LEGO sets to highlight the new month. While this isn’t the most packed lineup of all-new creations to hit store shelves like we saw in August, there are some notable models arriving as we begin closing out the 2022 set roster. From the latest in LEGO Ideas kit to this year’s annual Advent Calendars and more, we cover what you should buy and skip for the new LEGO sets in September.

Following up the August wave, the largest collection of new LEGO sets this year, we’re now onto September! There are a few highlights now up for grabs, though nothing quite as sell-out worthy as some of last month’s creations. You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here or continue reading our LEGO September 2022 buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s available for the start of the new month.

All of the following sets will be going live right at midnight EST on September 1. We’re just publishing a bit early to make sure you have some time to look over and plan out which new LEGO sets are going to be added to your cart once everything does go live.

New LEGO sets for September 2022 Ideas

Advent Calendars

Marvel

Ideas

Headlining all of the new sets this month, September is giving LEGO Ideas fans the latest creation to assemble. This is the set I am most looking forward to picking up, with the new motorized Lighthouse now available. The 2,065-piece creation arrives as a first for the LEGO Group, delivering plenty of unique features to go alongside its striking design.

The entire model stands over 21 inches tall with a 10-inch base at the bottom depicting a rocky shoreline. Climbing the LEGO Ideas Lighthouse reveals some of the novelties, like the electronic functions that power the built-in light and motorized features. We’ll be sharing a hands-on review of the set in the coming days, but for now it’s safe to say that the $299.99 price tag is highly justified for what you’re getting in the box.

Our original launch coverage details the whole set a bit more if you’re still on the edge. But I’ll be first in line to pick up the new LEGO Ideas Lighthouse as this is easily one of the coolest sets of the September wave, if not the whole year.

Advent Calendars

This month is also seeing the latest LEGO Advent Calendars arrive. These festive sets are always a fan favorite each holiday season, and now they’re finally available. Pricing may have gone up from previous year’s releases at $34.99 or more, but you’re still getting much of the same countdown to the holidays with 24 different creations, minifigures, and mini builds to unbox and assemble.

Star Wars: $44.99 | 329 pieces

| 329 pieces Marvel: $44.99 | 268 pieces

| 268 pieces City: $34.99 | 287 pieces

| 287 pieces Friends: $34.99 | 312 pieces

Each year we review the annual Advent Calendars, and so if you’re looking for a better idea of what this year’s will deliver, our previous coverage dives in to take a closer look.

Marvel

Lastly, the LEGO Marvel lineup is seeing three new set additions to the lineup arrive for September. After seeing the buildable Iron Man figure debut back in January, three new additions are hitting the scene. Each of these new figures imagines an iconic Spider-Man character at the $24.99 price point complete with posable limbs and some neat printed elements.

Miles Morales Figure: $24.99 | 238 pieces

| 238 pieces Spider-Man Figure: $24.99 | 258 pieces

| 258 pieces Venom Figure: $24.99 | 297 pieces

9to5Toys’ Take

Like we said off the top, this isn’t the largest batch of new LEGO sets this year, but there are some highlights.

Then there are the new LEGO Advent Calendars, which are a staple for many builders and families come the holiday season. These always end up selling out well before the festivities kick off in December, and so even if there are some discounts later on, it’s worth picking up your favorite one ahead of time.

Which of the following new LEGO sets for 2022 is your favorite? Do you plan on picking up the new LEGO lighthouse or any of the Advent Calendars? Let us know over on Twitter or in the comments below.

