Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Neo Monsters, Cloud Outliner Pro, and more

Our Labor Day collection of discounted Mac and iOS apps is now up for the taking down below the fold. The app collection is headlined by titles like Neo Monsters, One Deck Dungeon, Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition, Dadi, Be Focused Pro, Cloud Outliner Pro, and more.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hurricane Tracker For iPad: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dadi: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sketch Tree Pro – My Art Pad: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: iConnectHue for Philips Hue: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: A Day Off: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: McClockface: $3 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Kingdom Rush HD: $3 (Reg. $10)

More on Neo Monsters:

Neo Monsters is an addictive strategy RPG that features epic 4v4 battles between two teams of up to 16 monsters. The unique turn-based battle system allows you to come up with powerful chain strategies by combining hundreds of abilities. Hunt down the strongest monsters and harness their power, then take the battle online to dominate in exciting PvP battles and leagues! Are you ready to take the challenge?

