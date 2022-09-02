Apple’s latest Find My MagSafe Leather Wallet hits Amazon all-time low at $36 (Reg. $59)

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe for $35.99 shipped in Golden Brown. Regularly $59 at Amazon, Apple, and elsewhere, this is 39% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for any color on the latest Find My-equipped version. You’re looking at a “specially tanned and finished European leather” magnetic wallet for iPhone 12, 13, and presumably the upcoming 14 series handsets. Alongside the ability to carry up to three cards (“shielded so it’s safe for credit cards”), it also supports Apple’s Find My tech “so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone.” Get a closer look in our review of the new model and then head below for more.

If you’re not partial to the first-party treatment above, take a look at the Caseology Nano Pop Vegan Leather MagSafe Wallet. It sells for $20 Prime shipped on Amazon in various colorways and delivers a similar magnetic carrier to the back of your device for your most important cards.

And while we are talking Apple gear, check out this $50 price drop on its iPad Pro Magic Keyboards as well as the Apple Pencil 2 deal we spotted this morning. While the Best Buy annual Labor Day savings event is now in full swing and featuring some solid MacBook offers, we also still have a rare Amazon price drop on Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air you’ll want to dive into while the $100 in savings is still live. Everything else is waiting for you right here.

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.

It now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone.

Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you.

The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for 2-3 credit cards.

