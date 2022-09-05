Labor Day game deals: Hot Wheels Unleashed $20, Sonic, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Hot Wheels Unleashed on Switch, PS4/5, and Xbox consoles for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50, it sells for closer to $30 these days and is now matching the Amazon all-time low on all platforms. For those unfamiliar, this is the official Hot Wheels game that has players racing virtual die-cast cars around the house, through the air ducts, zipping around 360-degree loops, and off ramps on the kitchen counter. As you’ll know from our coverage of the game, it also features a long list of special cars including everything from Looney Tunes and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to The Jetsons and a range of classic big-name car brands. All of which are detailed right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

