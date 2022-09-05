Labor Day game deals: Hot Wheels Unleashed $20, Sonic, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Hot Wheels Unleashed on Switch, PS4/5, and Xbox consoles for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50, it sells for closer to $30 these days and is now matching the Amazon all-time low on all platforms. For those unfamiliar, this is the official Hot Wheels game that has players racing virtual die-cast cars around the house, through the air ducts, zipping around 360-degree loops, and off ramps on the kitchen counter. As you’ll know from our coverage of the game, it also features a long list of special cars including everything from Looney Tunes and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to The Jetsons and a range of classic big-name car brands. All of which are detailed right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Best Buy SEGA sale from $20
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe PSN $31.50 (Reg. $45)
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- WWE 2K22 from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Just Dance 2022 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $39 (Reg $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Subnautica: Below Zero $15 (Reg. $20)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $43 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle $35 (Reg. $70)
- Or Ultimate Edition for $50 (Reg. $100)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Metro Exodus Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Digital Game sale from $7.50 or less
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale now live
- Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle PSN $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $24 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X/PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20 (Reg. $30)
- Life is Strange: True Colors $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition $50 (Reg. $100)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. 12+)
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
