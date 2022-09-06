Android app deals of the day: MO Astray, Golf Peaks, Float It, One Deck Dungeon, more

Today’s Android app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure you take a closer look at the just-released Galaxy Watch 5 starting from $250 as well as the $100 price drop on the ASUS Chromebook CM3, but for now it’s all about the apps. Headliner deals include titles like MO: Astray, Neo Monsters, Golf Peaks, Float It: Multitasking Master, One Deck Dungeon, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the very first price cuts on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Watch 5 starting from $250. Moving over to the laptops, we also have the ASUS Chromebook CM3 with detachable keyboard at $100 off the going rate. From there, we have deals on Samsung’s popular EVO Select microSD cards, our first look at the new Anker 30W Nano 3 USB-C GaN Charger, and even more in our smartphone accessories roundup.

Awakening inside a dark, humid, and abandoned laboratory, MO discovers that it not only has to face an extremely hostile and sinister environment, but also humans who, having been taken over by alien parasitic plants, are now stuck in an endless limbo between death and rebirth. Who caused this disaster? And on this path to solve the riddle of MO’s existence, what sorts of trials and tribulations lie ahead?

