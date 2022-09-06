Smartphone Accessories: 10-foot Braided Nylon MFi USB-C Lightning Cable $6, more

andobil (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 10-foot Braided Nylon MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $6 when you use the code 80PQFCLZ at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s deal matches our last mention from August as the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This cable spans 10 feet long which is the ideal length to reach just about anywhere from a wall outlet. Most homes have outlets every 6-feet, which is what makes this length nice. It’s also nylon-braided which adds to its durability. Plus, this cord is MFi-certified to ensure compatibility with your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple products. Of course, the fact that there’s USB-C on one end also enables fast charging when used with a compatible adapter or power source.

Andobil usb c to lightning cable built with top-rated nylon braided military-grade material which is 5 times stronger than steel in tensile strength,can bear 50000+ bending test,with a working life of more than 5 years. Allowing you to save more than ten cables and contribute to the environment at the same time. Use this Lightning cable with your USB-C power adapter to charge your iOS device, Charge iPhone 13 up to 60% in 30mins, 3 times faster charging. Data delivery reaches to 480Mbps, It only takes 25 seconds to transfer 1G files between iPhone and Macbook. Perfect for charging your Apple devices, or transferring files, videos and music.

