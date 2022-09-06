ASUS Chromebook CM3 with detachable keyboard drops to $270 low (Save $100)

Amazon is currently discounting the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 to $269.99 shipped. Typically fetching $370, this is delivering a new 2022 low at $100 off. We last saw it sell for $20 more, with today’s offer marking a return to the all-time low set back over last year’s Black Friday savings event. Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjusable kickstand on the back. Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

The back to school savings also carry over to Samsung’s Chromebook Go, which is now down to one of the best prices of the summer. Delivering 12-hour battery life and a more affordable price tag than the lead deal at $250. That’s $50 off the usual price tag and another way to enjoy Chrome OS for the fall semester.

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features:

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features a solid Mineral Grey aluminum unibody chassis that is finished with delicate matte black diamond-cut edges, and the 7.9 mm ultra-thin design and stain-repellent cover make it a stylish, durable companion for work, play or study. Featuring a stylus quickly and automatically charges when garaged, keeping it ready for use and providing a safe place to store it. The stylus enables quick, precise movements for unleashing your creativity and productivity: take notes, sketch or jot down the idea whenever ideas strike.

