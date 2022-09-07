Android app deals of the day: Cytus II, DEEMO Reborn, Cartogram, Teslagrad, and more

Today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking down below courtesy of Google Play. Our software offers are sitting alongside deals on Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen as well as Lenovo’s latest Flex 5 Chromebook and our first look at the new Bose QuietComfort II earbuds, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Cytus II, DEEMO -Reborn-, Teslagrad, Kiwanuka, Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen, but we are also tracking the second-best price ever on Lenovo’s latest Flex 5 Chromebook as well. On the accessory side of things, Anker’s Qi-ready Liberty 3 ANC earbuds are now $70 off to join all of the latest Anker charger deals from $14, the brand new Bose QuietComfort II earbuds, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

“Cytus II” is a music rhythm game created by Rayark Games. It’s our fourth rhythm game title, following the footsteps of three global successes, “Cytus”, “DEEMO” and “VOEZ”. This sequel to “Cytus” brings back the original staff and is a product of hardwork and devotion. In the mega virtual internet space cyTus, there exists a mysterious DJ legend Æsir. His music has an irresistible charm; people fall madly in love with his music. Rumor has it that every note and beat of his music hits the audiences in the depths of their souls.

