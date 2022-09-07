Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen refreshes your Assistant setup at $55 (Reg. $100), more

Several retailers are now discounting two of the latest Google smart displays for a limited time. Leading the way is the newest Nest Hub 2nd Gen at $54.99 shipped courtesy of Best Buy and B&H. You’re more regularly going pay $100, with today’s offer delivering the best price we’ve seen since back over Prime Day at $45 off. This is matching our previous summer mention and is still at the best price of the year.

Google’s latest Nest Hub takes on the same design as the first iteration, arriving with a 7-inch display resting on top of a fabric-covered base like we’ve seen in the past. There’s all of the usual onboard hands-free access to Google Assistant for commanding smart home devices, playing music, and just answering questions, as well as all-new features in the form of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who need an even more capable screen-based Assistant setup can also save on the Google Nest Hub Max. Dropping down to $174 courtesy of B&H and Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to $55 in savings while marking the second-best price of the year at within $5 of our previous Prime Day mention.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the same Assistant features above in a 10-inch form-factor. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

As far as other ways go to upgrade your Assistant setup, right now we’re tracking a discount on a pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor models. These are now sitting at $240 for both of them, dropping down from the usual $360 price tag that you’d normally pay in order to deliver the best value of the year.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

