Smartphone Accessories: Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Cover $23, more

Amazon is offering the official Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Cover Case for $23.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this case has normally gone for $30 or more at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to fit the Galaxy S21 Ultra, this case has a built-in opening which allows you to see information with while closed and protecting your screen. On the face, you can swipe to answer calls, control music, as well as see the date, time, and battery level. In addition to that, this case covers the entire front and back of your smartphone to keep it protected at all times.
With the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G S-View Flip Cover, tap and swipe to control your phone, without even opening the phone case. Respond to incoming phone calls, alarms and events even while still protecting the screen. With a lower profile design, the time and your notifications are just a glance away. Property is applied as a coating to protect the phone cover. Cover Protection is applied as a coating to protect the phone cover. The case’s slim profile and lightweight materials ensure that the ergonomic design of your phone is unhindered so you can hold onto it comfortably. It’s simple to answer calls, control your music, and more—all without opening the cover. Tap and swipe as needed, and even read important information like time, date, and battery level on the new vertical clear interface.
