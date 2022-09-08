Smartphone Accessories: Desk Power Strip with 18W USB-C $27, more

MIFASOPOWER (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 10-foot Desk Power Strip with 18W USB-C for $26.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Generally $36, it just fell to $30 before today’s discount and this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by an additional $2. This 5-in-1 power station is the perfect way to power your desk thanks to its multitude of outputs. You’ll find that notably this strip includes two AC outlets, an 18W USB-C port, and two 3.1A USB-C outputs. Plus, the built-in clamp makes it easy to access and there’s a 10-foot power cord so you can easily plug it in on a standing desk without worrying that it’ll get pulled out of the wall.

Without having to crawl under your desk or add grommet holes to your desktop – The desktop power strip gives you easy access to all outlets and USB ports you need. Save time and effort by keeping your power outlets close at hand. This convenient power hub features 2 AC outlets that accept most appliances, lighting, computer and home theater components and other electrical equipment. Adjustable clamp easily attaches to desks, tables, counters and other flat surfaces 10 to 50mm (0.4 to 2 inches) thick. Without drilling, and no tools are needed. Just slide the clamps onto the surface’s edge, tighten the adjustment knobs by hand. The desk clamp comes with silicone pads to hold your power strip securely in place.

