Bring Anker’s M300 USB mic with RGB lights to your stream at $40 shipped via Amazon (20% off)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Anker PowerCast M300 USB microphone for $39.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50, this is 20% off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a brief Prime Day deal at $38. Delivering a sleek black construction, it also sports 23 selectable RGB light colors “to match your mood, to create a certain type of atmosphere, or to complement your outfit.” From there, this model supports your stream, podcast, and more with a 16mm condenser capsule and a cardioid polar pattern, that’s great for up close vocals, as well as a built-in headphone output, mic input gain control, and the desktop stand to neatly hold it up on your tabletop. Hit up this week’s Anker charging gear sale in celebration of the iPhone 14 reveal and head below for more details.

Alongside the HyperX SoloCast option we mentioned earlier today and previously went hands-on with, the TONOR TC-777 is another notable USB microphone that won’t reach as deep into your pocket as today’s lead deal. This popular solution sells for $30 on Amazon and includes the mini tripod stand as well the pop screen for the price of entry.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch or two, check out this ongoing Amazon all-time low on PreSonus’ 2022 Revelator Dynamic USB Mic with built-in FX. After having a chance to go hands-on with this model earlier this year, we can confidently say that it gives the popular Shure variants a run for their money at a lower price point. Get a closer look and more details on the latest Revelator right here before you jump over to our feature piece on the year’s best podcast equipment.

Anker PowerCast M300 USB Mic features:

Realistic Vocals: Sound more like yourself with a large, 16 mm condenser microphone that boasts a wide bit-depth and high sample rate. Record rich and pure sounds as the cardioid polar pattern picks up what you say without any background noise.

Plug and Play: This USB microphone for PC has no extra settings or extra steps. Just plug it in to get started on streaming your broadcast.

On-Board Gain Control: No need to fumble with complicated controls that are on a separate device. Easily adjust the volume right on your USB microphone to your liking, or mute it if you need to step away.

