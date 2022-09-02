PreSonus’ 2022 Revelator Dynamic USB Mic with built-in FX hits new Amazon all-time low at $170

Alongside deals on its Eris studio monitors and the first notable price drop on the 2022 model AudioBox Go interface, Amazon is now offering the PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Microphone for $169.95 shipped. This model launched earlier this year just before we went hands-on with it at $200 and has only seen a couple price drops since. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, $6 under the current sale price at Sweetwater, and the best price we can find. This model gives the popular Shure MV7 mics a run for their money at a lower price point with a podcast-ready dynamic capsule, a suite of built-in FX, USB-C connectivity, and an integrated stand (also works with boom arms). The mixer and loopback audio channels are a nice touch as well. Hit up our Tested with 9to5Toys feature for a closer look and head below for more details.

A far more affordable solution would be something like the HyperX SoloCast. Currently marked down to $35 shipped at Amazon, this one made it into our best podcast equipment feature for a reason and you can get all of the details on the user experience in our hands-on review right here.

Alongside this ongoing deal on Elgato’s latest Wave:3 white USB condenser microphone, we also just got our first look at the new Audio-Technica AT2020-X USB model. This is the next-generation version of its popular AT2020 with a series of notable upgrades including 96kHZ audio, built-in multi-function lighting, and more. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage.

PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Mic features:

Professional bus-powered USB-C-compatible dynamic microphone for vocal recording, podcasting, streaming, vlogging, gaming, and more

Designed for your voice: Custom-designed dynamic microphone capsule provides vocal clarity and superior off-axis rejection

Professional sound made easy: Professionally crafted Presets make you sound like a pro with a single click. You can also create your own custom presets to share, save, or produce on the go.

Customizable mixes: Integrated mixer with two dedicated loopback audio channels to add backing tracks, Skype calls, gameplay audio, and more!

