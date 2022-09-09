Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dragon Quest Builders, Juicy Realm, BundleHunt, more

Friday has arrived and alongside today’s iPhone 14 pre-order deals, we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps to take with you into the weekend. That’s on top these offers on official MagSafe chargers as well as Apple Watch Series 8-ready official Sport Bands from $25 and this price drop on Apple’s OG Leather MagSafe Wallet. But for now, it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Dragon Quest Builders, Juicy Realm, a new BundleHunt app package, and To the Moon, among others. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS: $22 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 app bundle from $3.50

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: $25 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: $25 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Stomped!: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Duplicate File Doctor: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Dragon Quest Builders:

Explore a world made of blocks as you gather, craft, and build to defeat the evil Dragonlord! Build everywhere from anywhere in DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS, available now on mobile. Brought to you by SQUARE ENIX! In this “Block-Building RPG”, YOU are the legendary builder that has the power to build! The realm of Alefgard has been plunged into darkness by the terrible and treacherous Dragonlord, the ruler of all monsters. Venture off on the epic adventure to restore Alefgard!

