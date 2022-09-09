Today’s best game deals: Paper Mario Origami King $39, Yakuza Collection $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Trusted Walmart seller Nationwide Distributors is offering Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch for $39 shipped. Currently listed at $42 on Amazon, today’s deal is a solid 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it go for less, especially in digital form, deals on this one don’t come up all that often making today a notable chance to add a physical copy to your Switch library at a discount. Featuring a delightful adventure through a paper-crafted world, players must master ring-based battles to plan attacks on enemies that requires some typical RPG-like strategy as well as “puzzle-solving skills and a quick wit.” Mario and his new partner Olivia must battle evil Folded Soldiers after the kingdom is “ravaged by an origami menace.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Untitled Goose Game PS4 $9.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tribes of Midgard: Deluxe Edition $6.50 (Reg. $10)
- Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PS4 $20 (Reg. $38+)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $27+)
- Atari 50: Steelbook Edition pre-order $50
- Undertale eShop $9 (Reg. $15)
- Hades PSN $17 (Reg. $25)
- Bugsnax PSN $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package $29 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation Indies PSN sale from $2
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits $24 (Reg. $40)
- Strange Brigade: Deluxe Edition from $4 (Reg. up to $80)
- Warner Bros. and LEGO eShop sale from $4.50
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania $15 (Reg. $40)
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition Xbox $75 (Reg. $100)
- Best Buy SEGA sale from $20
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe PSN $31.50 (Reg. $45)
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- WWE 2K22 from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $39 (Reg $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Subnautica: Below Zero $15 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle $35 (Reg. $70)
- Or Ultimate Edition for $50 (Reg. $100)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Metro Exodus Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Digital Game sale from $7.50 or less
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale now live
- Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle PSN $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $24 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X/PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20 (Reg. $30)
- Life is Strange: True Colors $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. 12+)
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
