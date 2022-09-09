Today’s best game deals: Paper Mario Origami King $39, Yakuza Collection $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Trusted Walmart seller Nationwide Distributors is offering Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch for $39 shipped. Currently listed at $42 on Amazon, today’s deal is a solid 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it go for less, especially in digital form, deals on this one don’t come up all that often making today a notable chance to add a physical copy to your Switch library at a discount. Featuring a delightful adventure through a paper-crafted world, players must master ring-based battles to plan attacks on enemies that requires some typical RPG-like strategy as well as “puzzle-solving skills and a quick wit.” Mario and his new partner Olivia must battle evil Folded Soldiers after the kingdom is “ravaged by an origami menace.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130

***Sony unveils new Gray Camouflage DualSense, more

***Hands-on with Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 Switch OLED

Pre-orders:

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!