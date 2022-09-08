BundleHunt celebrates Apple event week with macOS sale including over 50 apps from $3.50

It’s Apple event week, and after the company took to the stage yesterday in Cupertino, the folks over at BundleHunt are now launching a new Epic Fall macOS Bundle sale starting at just $3.50. As one of the best promotions we’ve seen this year, there are over 50 different apps to choose from, all of which sport support for macOS Ventura with lifetime access to the lot. That makes this a perfect time to score some top-rated picks to elevate your workflow or score some new software for your new M2 MacBook and more. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

The latest BundleHunt is a great way to pick up notable apps at a significant price drop along the way. There are 52 apps in total to choose from starting at $3.50, so be sure to browse all the way to the bottom of the page to see all of your options. Here are a few our top picks:

Path Finder: An advanced file manager for Mac, the app enables you to copy, delete, view, and sync heaps of files across different locations, even in the cloud.

Unite 4: Turn websites into native apps on your Mac.

Remote Wake Up: Remote Wake Up is a tool that allows you to remotely switch on every Wake On Lan capable device.

Moonitor: Gives you a clear overview of your cryptocurrencies assets in real time.

SMULTRON: An elegant and powerful text editor that is easy to use.

PDFMaster: Lets you convert, create, edit, merge, split, compress, encrypt and decrypt PDF files.

