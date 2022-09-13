elago’s Game Boy-style case wraps your AirPods Pro in nostalgia from $9 (Reg. $15+)

After seeing its new iPhone 14 cases go on sale from $11.50, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro case from $9.01 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This is a Lightning deal that will only be live for another 11 hours or until stock runs out at the discounted rate. Available in classic gray, black, and sand pink, this case brings a vintage gaming charm to your Apple earbuds with a Nintendo Game Boy-like design and the brand’s usual soft silicone construction. It is wireless charging compatible, leaves all ports and lights accessible, and will bring some extra grip to your AirPods Pro charging case. Additional details are found in our review and down below.

If the Game Boy approach doesn’t appeal to you and you aren’t upgrading to Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 just yet, take a look at the standard issue elago cases. They currently start at $8 Prime shipped, come in a wide range of colorways, and deliver a similar, albeit more basic, silicone rubber-like treatment to your EDC.

However, if you are upgrading to AirPods Pro 2, you’ll want to check out some the latest accessories we have featured including the new Incase braided lanyard attachment on sale at Apple Stores. We also just saw the handcrafted leather AirPods Pro 2 Brief case from Pad & Quill go 35% off as well as the latest Spigen Rugged Armor at $19.

elago AW5 AirPods Pro case features:

Classic handheld game console design is compatible with AirPods Pro and transforms it into something unique and adorable. Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro. The case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Charging Case. The case is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone material. This added layer will prevent scratches and buffs up protection from external impacts.

