ELEGOO’s Mars 2 Pro Resin 3D Printer with 2K LCD falls to new low of $180 (Save 40%)

The official ELEGOO Amazon storefront is offering its Mars 2 Pro Resin 3D Printer for $179.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $300, this 40% discount comes within cents of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. The Mars 2 Pro comes equipped with a 6.1-inch 2K monochrome LCD with a matrix of UV LEDs below for curing each layer of a print within 2 seconds. One upgrade ELEGOO made to the pro model of the Mars 2 is the inclusion of a built-in active carbon filter for capturing particulates and odors from the resin for a more pleasant experience. In total, the build volume measures 129x80x160mm for printing your models which is plenty for most people. Keep reading for more.

You may also want to pick up some resin with your printer purchase so you can get right into printing larger models. Right now you can grab the ANYCUBIC Pure Black 1000g 2-pack of Resin for $70. This plant-based resin is designed to have an ultralow odor output while not using harmful chemicals. It is sensitive to 355 to 405nm UV light which makes it compatible with most resin printers with low shrinkage so the surface is smoother after curing. The expiration date of the resin is printed right on the side of the bottle so you can keep track of all the resin you pick up easier.

While you can download 3D models from many different sites, making and printing your own models comes with a different level of satisfaction. If you need a laptop for CAD, be sure to check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch i7/16GB/512GB for $1,500. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor and 16GB of system memory, the Surface Laptop 4 is a great combination of style and speed.

ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro Resin 3D Printer features:

ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro MSLA 3D Printer is ELEGOO first 6.08 inch LCD 3D Printer that uses monochrome LCD and COB UV light source. It has 50μm XY precision and high printing speed at 1.5-2s/layer. Extra building volume can meet most of your printing needs from industrial parts to board game miniatures.

