Android app deals of the day: Package Inc, Railways, Traffix, and much more

This afternoon’s collection of Android app deals is now live courtesy of Google Play. Joining price drops on Google Pixel 6a handsets and Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4, you’ll find all of the software discounts waiting down below. Highlights include Package Inc – Cargo Simulator, Railways – Train Simulator, Traffix, Romancing SaGa3, and some freebie icon packs. Hit the jump for all of today’s Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the second-best price on Google Pixel 6a handsets joining discounts on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4. On top of that, Amazon now offers 30% off Anker ANC headphones, we have over $400 off Hisense’s latest Google TV, and even more waiting in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Package Inc.:

Package Inc. is a beautiful game about building a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools. As new hubs are active and there is an increase on demand, you can redesign buildings’ position to keep your cargo delivery process as smooth and efficient as possible. Speed and storage capacity are also essential to keep the delivery network running without inconveniences. How long can you keep the orders moving?

