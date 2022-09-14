Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables from $1 (Up to 90% off), more

Woot is offering Amazon Basics MFi-certified Lightning Cables from $0.99 Prime shipped when you use the code BUYME at checkout. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, the $1 cable today is 1-foot long and costs $10 at Amazon, with this discount beating our last mention by an additional 50%. You’re saving more than 90% here, marking the lowest price that we’ve ever seen for a MFi Lightning cable. There are three various lengths to choose from, and you can even pick up multi-packs of cables, though the largest savings amount is on the single 1-foot cord. So, if you need to stock up on spare Lightning cables around the house, this is about the best time we’ve ever seen to do it.

This iPhone charging cable uses Apple’s original C89 smart chip to recognize and connect to your Apple devices immediately. MFi-certified cables provide a safe and stable charging solution for your devices. Wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance maximize charging speed (supports up to 2.4 amps charging current). An additional layer of protection has been added to the Lightning and USB ends to improve durability and reduce fraying. Sturdy unibody connectors resist damage while ensuring a secure fit with every insertion. Sturdy unibody connectors resist damage while ensuring a secure fit with every insertion.

