Still using AirPods 1 or 2? elago's silicone Game Boy case now starting from $8 for today only

Justin Kahn -
elago AirPods 1 and 2 Game Boy AW5 case

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official elago Amazon storefront is offering its AirPods 1 and 2 Game Boy AW5 case from $8.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal will be live for another 11 hours or until stock runs out at the discounted rate. Regularly up to $13, all colorways are on sale with the black and classic light gray models coming down to some of the lowest prices we have tracked. If you’re still using the first- or second-generation AirPods, as opposed to the pro model and recently-announced Pro 2 variants, now’s your chance to wrap them in some gaming nostalgia for the price of a couple lattes. Delivering the brand’s beloved silicone treatment with a vintage Nintendo design, it adds an adorable Game Boy look to your case alongside some drop and scratch protection at the same time. Get a closer look right here and more details below. 

You’ll also find the brand’s basic silicone treatment in a range of vibrant colorways starting from just $7 Prime shipped. This one makes for a notable way to guard your case against scratches while adding a pop of color for even less. 

But if you’re upgrading to the new AirPods Pro 2 that were just announced, check out some of the latest new accessories we have spotted thus far below:

elago AW5 AirPods case features:

Classic handheld game console design is compatible with AirPods and transforms it into something unique and adorable. Compatible with Apple AirPods 1 and 2. The case supports wireless charging for the Wireless Charging Case. The case is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone material. This added layer will prevent scratches and buffs up protection from external impacts.

