Score another year of PS Plus Essential down at $40 with free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is once again offering gamers a chance to extend or grab 1-year of PlayStation Plus for $39.99 with free digital delivery (US accounts only). Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is within cents of the lowest price we have tracked since Sony upgraded the service and combined it with PlayStation Now’s game streaming library. While this PS Plus subscriptions won’t net you the streaming functionality like the higher tiers do, it will transition into the new base PlayStation Plus Essential option (more details on this below). That means you’ll get your feet well into the new service (or extend into it even longer) for the free games each month, PSN deals, and online multiplayer, as well as have the choice to upgrade from there. Head below for more details.

Sony has previously said “the PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now voucher you redeem will be converted to a length of time on your current PlayStation Plus membership plan equivalent to the monetary value of the voucher you are redeeming.” More details on how conversions work can be found right here.

While we are talking PlayStation, be sure to dive into our coverage of this week’s State of Play showcase. Alongside fresh looks at titles like Tekken 8, Pacific Drive, and the fantastic-looking new Team Ninja game, Rise of the Ronin, Sony showed off the latest story trailer for God of War Ragnarok and the special edition DualSense controller coming for the game.

Otherwise, be sure to scope out the details on the new DualSense Edge controller, the all-new gray camo PS5 accessories that are now up for pre-order, and everything we know about the recently-announced PlayStation Stars program.

More on PlayStation Plus:

Get PlayStation games to download every month. Get hand-picked PlayStation games each month to download and play as long as you’re a member.

Take on your friends with online multiplayer. Team up with your friends and play your favourite online multiplayer games.

Enjoy exclusive discounts on PlayStation Store. Save more with a range of exclusive PlayStation Plus offers on PlayStation Store.

Get 100GB cloud storage. Unlock 100GB cloud storage exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.

New Games every month with Instant Game Collection.

