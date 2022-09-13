Sony State of Play starts now with new gameplay for titles coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2

Sony came out of nowhere to announce today’s September State of Play showcase with a fresh look at ten new PlayStation games. Sony is standing in the shadows of this morning’s particularly eventful Nintendo Direct showcase that was filled with GoldenEye 007 action, the new Zelda game’s release date, and then some, but we won’t have to wait long now to see what it has up its sleeve. Head below to follow along with today’s State of Play livestream and all of the upcoming new PlayStation games on display.

Sony’s PlayStation department has been busy as of late with the new DualSense Edge controller, the all-new gray camo PS5 accessories, and the recently-announced PlayStation Stars program, all after confirming the “early 2023” release date for the PS VR2 headset and controllers. But now it’s time to get a closer look at some new PlayStation games.

Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog yesterday to announce today’s presentation saying we can expect “some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world.”

With Tokyo Game Show just around the corner, it’s almost time to celebrate the amazing creative contributions of the Japanese game development community

We know there will be roughly 20 minutes of reveals, updates, and “fresh gameplay footage” from 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and the upcoming PS VR2, but what exactly they are is unclear. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Sony cap the show off with a fresh look at the upcoming God of War Ragnarok, but we might also get another look at the exciting new Resident Evil 4 remake, the Resident Evil Village VR edition, and even Street Fighter 6.

Follow along below to find out for sure. And check back after the show as we will be updating this post with all of the full-res footage as it comes available throughout and thereafter:

Tekken 8

Sony is kicking off today’s State of Play showcase with Tekken 8…no release date just yet.

Star Wars Tales from Galaxy’s Edge for PS VR2

Star Wars Tales from Galaxy’s Edge no in development for PS VR2…coming 2023.

As a Droid Repair Technician who crash lands on Batuu, get swept into a grand adventure, proving anyone can be a hero. Take on missions in the Batuu wilds, face off against the Guavian Death Gang, infiltrate a First Order facility and travel to other eras in the galaxy in your own unforgettable Star Wars story. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition lets you become the hero of your own thrilling adventure, allowing you to play your way with different difficulty levels, combat weapons and within immersive tales that show how the actions of one person can change the galaxy.

DEMEO for PS VR2

A sort of tabletop RPG, DEMEO is now un development for PS VR2.

A dark force has taken over the underworld in the RPG dungeon crawler, Demeo by Resolution Games, and it’s a world you’re not likely to survive alone. Coming soon to PlayStation VR! So grab your friends and assemble a party, because plumbing the depths of this cross-platform cooperative adventure requires strategy, cunning and teamwork. Enjoy the magic and camaraderie of gathering around a tabletop with friends to do battle against the forces of evil with four complete adventures, six hero classes, and more to come!

Ishin Like A Dragon

SEGA is rebuilding Ishin Like A Dragon from the ground up…coming February 2023

In 1860s Kyo, a solemn samurai’s fight for justice stands to change the course of Japan’s history forever. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy releases February 2023

Madam Mason has a Hogsmeade shop to sell – but there’s a catch. Uncover what lies beneath this haunted shop during a PlayStation exclusive quest. Watch your step – not everyone who enters is able to escape the darkness.

Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive, a sort of horror vehicular survival title, is coming spring 2023.

Pacific Drive is a first-person driving survival game set in the pacific northwest region of the United States. With your car as your only companion, you’ll travel deep into the Olympic Exclusion Zone – a surreal and mysterious place that’s been abandoned for decades.

Syn Duality

Embark on a brand new dystopian journey with a Magus, your AI partner, and explore the post-apocalyptic world of Amasia. Armed with your mech, compete for resources, avoid the rain, and reclaim the ground humanity has lost, in a future where humans and AI must find a way to work together.

Stellar Blade

PS5 console exclusive action game Stellar Blade is coming 2023…

In this new trailer, follow EVE on her quest to save earth from an overwhelming foe. Stellar Blade, previously known as Project EVE is a vibrant PlayStation 5 console exclusive.

Rise of the Ronin

PS5 console exclusive…Team Ninja’s samurai action game Rise of the Ronin looks to be an action RPG title releasing in 2024.

It’s darkest before dawn. In Rise of the Ronin you will explore an evolving world as you fight to forge a new era for Japan. You are a Ronin, a warrior free from all masters and bonds and as your destiny intertwines with story characters, take part in an immersive combat focused action experience.

God of War Ragnarok DualSense controller coming November 9, 2022

Arm yourself for the battle of Ragnarök with this limited edition DualSense™ wireless controller. Inspired by the Norse world of Midgard with its unique two-tone design of cool blue on icy white, embellished with bear and wolf insignia – representing Kratos and Atreus.he new God of War Ragnarok trailer and new DualSense controller right now…

New God of War Ragnarok Trailer

God of War Ragnarok releases November 9, 2022…pre-orders now live

Set out on an epic and unflinching journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go. Witness the changing dynamic of their relationship as they prepare for war; Atreus hungers for knowledge to help him grasp the prophecy of “Loki”, as Kratos struggles to free himself from the past and be the father his son needs. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move… God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9th.

