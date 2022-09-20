Android app deals of the day: Hexologic, X Launcher Pro, Fenix 2 for Twitter, more

Justin Kahn -
shape

Today’s Android game and app deals are now ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to check out the ongoing price drop on Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22+ and the deal we spotted this morning on Google’s latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen. As for this afternoon’s app discounts, our collection is headlined by titles such as Hexologic, X Launcher Pro, Fenix 2 for Twitter, Twilight Pro Unlock, Sleep as Android Unlock, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything. 

Hexologic is very easy to learn and in the same time a highly addictive language-independent logic puzzle game. Based on hexagonal grids, the game reinvents sudoku rules and brings it to a whole new level. Combining the dots inside the hexes in three possible directions, so that their sum matches the one given at the edge, will be a rewarding experience for both puzzle games’ veterans and newcomers. A simple gameplay mechanics adorned with a beautiful graphic design, relaxing music and challenging yet not unbeatable puzzles, will guarantee long hours of fun for gamers of all ages.

