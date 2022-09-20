Android app deals of the day: Hexologic, X Launcher Pro, Fenix 2 for Twitter, more

Today’s Android game and app deals are now ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to check out the ongoing price drop on Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22+ and the deal we spotted this morning on Google’s latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen. As for this afternoon’s app discounts, our collection is headlined by titles such as Hexologic, X Launcher Pro, Fenix 2 for Twitter, Twilight Pro Unlock, Sleep as Android Unlock, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- City Destructor HD FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- G’Luck! – 2D platformer game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Sorun – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- X Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $2)
- Fenix 2 for Twitter $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Twilight Pro Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $10 (Reg. $20)
- Multiple qr barcode scanner Pr $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Baby Sleep PRO $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- SkySafari 7 Pro $25 (Reg. $50)
- Minka Light – Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
Alongside an ongoing $200 price drop on Samsung's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22+, today's Android hardware offers are headlined by Google's latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen at a new 2022 low price.
More Android app deals still live:
- Teach Your Monster to Read FREE (Reg. $5)
- Tape-a-Talk Pro Voice Recorder FREE (Reg. $4)
- Truth Or Dare Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Supercons – The Superhero Icon FREE (Reg. $1)
- Gallery FREE (Reg. $4)
- NT Converter – Unit Converter FREE (Reg. $3)
- The Game of Life $2 (Reg. $4)
- The Game of Life 2 $2 (Reg. $4)
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1 (Reg. $2)
- Braveland $0.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- CELL 13 – The Ultimate Escape $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- The Insider–interactive movie $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Notas U Pro: School Planner $1 (Reg. $2)
- Brain App: Ultimate Brain Train $0.50 (Reg. $15)
- Rec Recorder PRO $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- GIF Maker, GIF Editor Pro $2 (Reg. $3)
- Learn Python 3 Coding [PRO] $1 (Reg. $2)
- NT Calculator – Extensive Calc $1 (Reg. $2.50)
More on Hexologic:
Hexologic is very easy to learn and in the same time a highly addictive language-independent logic puzzle game. Based on hexagonal grids, the game reinvents sudoku rules and brings it to a whole new level. Combining the dots inside the hexes in three possible directions, so that their sum matches the one given at the edge, will be a rewarding experience for both puzzle games’ veterans and newcomers. A simple gameplay mechanics adorned with a beautiful graphic design, relaxing music and challenging yet not unbeatable puzzles, will guarantee long hours of fun for gamers of all ages.
