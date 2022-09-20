Jabra’s latest fitness-ready true wireless earbuds see fall discounts from $60

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Jabra’s latest true wireless earbuds headlined by the Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds for $129.99 shipped in several styles. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer is marking a return to the all-time low for only the third time. It’s the best price in nearly a month and still a more rare chance to save on the flagship listening experience. Having launched earlier in the year, these earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as the headlining feature on the Elite 7 Pro. Then there’s the true wireless design that brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. Not to mention the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review and then head below for more from $60.

Other Jabra earbuds on sale at Amazon:

More unique than any of the Jabra offerings above, Sony’s unique new true wireless LinkBuds are geared towards those who do want to be aware of their surrounding. Taking a hardware approach to the usual transparency mode features we see, the LinkBuds has a ring-shaped driver and are down to a new all-time low at $145.

More on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds:

With Elite 7 Pro In Ear Bluetooth Ear Buds, Jabra are revolutionizing calls and redefining what’s possible. In addition to optimized speaker performance for rich and personalized sound, the Elite 7 Pro features Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, which combines four powerful microphones and an advanced voice sensor in each bud that automatically activates when it’s windy. It uses bone conduction technology to transmit your voice through vibrations in your jaw to cancel out wind noise.

