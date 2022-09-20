Smartphone Accessories: RapidX Prismo RGB 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad $11, more

Amazon is offering the RapidX Prismo RGB 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $11.11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20 in black, the white colorway normally goes for $16 or so and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. There are nine RGB modes that rotate between solid red, blue, green, purple, or yellow with the click of a button. Or, the charger can cycle modes between fast rotation, wave, pulsating, and fading effects. It delivers 10W wireless charging to Android smartphones and 7.5W to iPhones, making it a solid choice all around. Just keep in mind you’ll need to supply your own wall adapter for this Qi charger to function.

The Prismo 10W wireless charger is a functional accent light for any gaming, home, or office set-up. The smooth, rubberized surface provides enough grip to secure your device while protecting your phone from being scratched or damaged while charging. The ambient ring of light bordering the charger has 9 different modes, allowing you to alternate its color and pattern depending on your mood. The Prismo gives you the option to display one solid color at a time, or you can cycle through the various color for a more dynamic visual via the color rotation, pulsating, and shifting features.

Qi-Certified & supports up to 10W of wireless power (iPhone 7.5W). Connect Prismo to power using the USB-C port. We recommend using a QC2.0/3.0 power adapter to maximize your charging potential. USB-C PD supported as well! The smooth, non-slip surface provides enough grip to secure your device while charging and eliminates the possibility of scratching your device while charging.

