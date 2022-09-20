Peak Design’s new fabric-wrapped charcoal and sage iPhone 14 MagSafe cases are now live

In our continued coverage of the new gear for Apple’s latest handsets, it’s time to scope out the Peak Design fabric iPhone 14 cases. We have seen a massive selection of new models from many of the best brands, not the least of which include Nomad, Spigen, Twelve South, and MUJJO, but we haven’t seen all that many with the fabric-wrapped treatment thus far. The new Peak Design Everyday fabric iPhone 14 cases are now available for purchase and you can get a closer look down below.

Peak Design fabric iPhone 14 cases

Peak Design caught our eye with last year’s Everyday iPhone 13 cases and, after getting a chance to go hands-on, landed in our roundup of the best out there. Soon to be the latest entry in our best iPhone 14 cases roundup, the new covers from the brand are now available for purchase with a similar canvas treatment as last year’s models.

The Peak Design fabric iPhone 14 cases feature a MagSafe-compatible design with what the company says is the “perfect balance of slimness, smart aesthetics, and protection.” I would mostly agree with that if they are anything like last year’s variants, and they likely are, but the real star of the show here is the nylon canvas fabric shell. It provides a weatherproof, 100% recycled, and Bluesign-approved treatment to your Apple handset with an inner “‘ultralight’ polycarbonate body.”

The Everyday case comes in two flavors; standard edition and one with the brand’s fabric loop on the backside – a deployable “finger loop for easy grip.” This loop is magnetically held flush to the case when not in use, but you’ll also notice the small square SlimLink connector on the back of both models. While they are compatible with MagSafe accessories (providing the finger loop isn’t in the way on that variant), SlimLink also provides a mechanic connection to the brand’s range of accessories, including everything from car mounts and the motorcycle bar to its mini tripod and more – all of which you can find on display via this landing page.

Features a slim 2.4mm profile and protective rubberized bumper, all wrapped in beautiful nylon canvas shell. But what truly sets this case apart is the brilliant magnetic/mechanical lock that’s built right into it. We call this mounting technology SlimLink, and it’s so fast and secure that it borders on magic.

The new Peak Design fabric iPhone 14 cases start at $39.95 for the standard model and come in charcoal or sage, while the finger loop variant starts at $49.95 and is only available in the gray colorway right now.

