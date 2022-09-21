Android app deals of the day: Battleship, Monopoly, Jumanji, and more

Justin Kahn -
Battleship

Today’s Android game and app deals from Google Play are now live and waiting for you down below. Alongside today’s classic virtual board game deals and more, we are also now tracking Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB at $926. As for the apps, highlights include Monopoly, Battleship, Jumanji, Network Analyzer Pro, icon packs, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB fell to $926 to headline today’s best Android hardware deals alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22+. Beyond that, we are also seeing some solid discounts on Kingston’s USB 3.2 DataTraveler USB 512GB Flash Drives as well as the Lamicall metal S1 smartphone stand, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

The official version of the classic Hasbro board game of naval combat is now on mobile! Challenge other players in Classic Mode or in the all-new Commanders Mode – a fast-paced, strategic and tactical variation. Play with unique naval commanders and use resources to activate powerful special abilities that will secure you a win as you wage war on the high seas.

