Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker $28, more

Tribit’s official Amazon storefront is offering its XSound Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $28.29 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $37, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in the past few months. Packing dual 8W drivers and bass radiators, this speaker is great for enjoying your favorite tunes anywhere. It’s completely waterproof, has a 24-hour battery life, and can stay connected with your device from up to 100 feet away. On top of that, it’s small and lightweight so you can easily bring it along on fall road trips to listen to music at campsites, in the hotel room, and at other destinations.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple Watch SE 2 on sale for the very first time with 44mm styles from $270
- ESR HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Qi Charging Windshield Phone Mount: $33 (Reg. $38) | Amazon
- Anker’s new MagSafe PopSocket power bank sees first discount to $50, more from $11
- UGREEN 7.5W MagSafe Qi Charger: $14.50 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Organize your desktop with the iPhone 14-ready Lamicall metal S1 stand at just $8.50
- JETech 2-pack iPhone 14 Pro Privacy Tempered Glass Screen Protector: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Goal Zero’s popular Sherpa 100 AC/PD portable power banks on sale from $150 (Save $50+)
- JSAUX 2-pack USB-A to USB-C Cables: $7 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- New Amazon all-time low hits 2022 Samsung PRO Endurance 64GB microSD card at $12
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack falls to $84 for new iPhone 14 owners (Reg. $99)
- LISEN Adjustable Phone Stand: $12 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Belkin’s 30W USB-C GaN Charger is perfect for iPhone 14 at $15 all-time low (Save 50%)
- 2-pack USB-C to MFi Lightning Cables: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Garmin’s GPS-enabled Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch tracks your workouts at $218 low
- Smartphone CD Slot Car Phone Mount: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Jabra’s latest fitness-ready true wireless earbuds see fall discounts from $60
- INIU 45W USB-C PD 15,000mAh Portable Battery: $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Power your Apple kit with UGREEN’s new 200W GaN II charging station at $170 (Save $30)
- Amazfit’s T-Rex 2 Smart Watch with 24-day battery life falls to new low of $180 (Save $50)
With crystal highs, crisp mids and rich bass, XSound Go creates an immersive listening experience unlike any other. State of the art bass radiators and dual 8W power drivers deliver shocking sound without distortion even at maximum volume. Pool parties? Definitely. Lounging on the beach? Absolutely. Singing in the shower? You bet! This waterproof speaker is perfect for all sorts of summer fun. Tribit XSound Go is as stylish as they come. Curved edges and a matte finish offer a modern touch, the compact design maximizes portability. Toss it in a backpack, stick in in your purse, or carry it around with the attached strap.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!