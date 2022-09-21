Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker $28, more

30% off From $7

Tribit’s official Amazon storefront is offering its XSound Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $28.29 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $37, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in the past few months. Packing dual 8W drivers and bass radiators, this speaker is great for enjoying your favorite tunes anywhere. It’s completely waterproof, has a 24-hour battery life, and can stay connected with your device from up to 100 feet away. On top of that, it’s small and lightweight so you can easily bring it along on fall road trips to listen to music at campsites, in the hotel room, and at other destinations.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

With crystal highs, crisp mids and rich bass, XSound Go creates an immersive listening experience unlike any other. State of the art bass radiators and dual 8W power drivers deliver shocking sound without distortion even at maximum volume. Pool parties? Definitely. Lounging on the beach? Absolutely. Singing in the shower? You bet! This waterproof speaker is perfect for all sorts of summer fun. Tribit XSound Go is as stylish as they come. Curved edges and a matte finish offer a modern touch, the compact design maximizes portability. Toss it in a backpack, stick in in your purse, or carry it around with the attached strap.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

