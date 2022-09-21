Dick’s Sporting Goods Fall Savings Event takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, North Face, more

Ali Smith -
50% off + 25% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Fall Savings Event takes up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Plus, save up to 70% off clearance items, when you take an extra 25% off select styles. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Travis Mathew, Brooks, ASICS, The North Face, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nike Dri-FIT Victory 1/2 Zip Golf Pullover that’s currently marked down from just $14. To compare, this pullover is regularly priced at up to $70 and it’s available in eight versatile color options. Since it’s a golf pullover, it’s infused with stretch for your golf swing and is highly breathable. This style is also nice for layering under jackets, vests, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

