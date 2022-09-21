Dick’s Sporting Goods Fall Savings Event takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, North Face, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Fall Savings Event takes up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Plus, save up to 70% off clearance items, when you take an extra 25% off select styles. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Travis Mathew, Brooks, ASICS, The North Face, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nike Dri-FIT Victory 1/2 Zip Golf Pullover that’s currently marked down from just $14. To compare, this pullover is regularly priced at up to $70 and it’s available in eight versatile color options. Since it’s a golf pullover, it’s infused with stretch for your golf swing and is highly breathable. This style is also nice for layering under jackets, vests, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Dri-FIT Victory ½ Zip Golf Pullover $14 (Orig. $70)
- Under Armour Tech Mesh Shorts $20 (Orig. $25)
- adidas Fluidflow 2.0 Shoes $60 (Orig. $80)
- HOKA Bondi 7 Running Shoes $128 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Air Max Dawn Shoes $65 (Orig. $115)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Shoes $27 (Orig. $179)
- adidas Dri-FIT 17-inch Golf Skirt $13 (Orig. $70)
- adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $85)
- Nike Therma-FIT Running Jacket $40 (Orig. $175)
- Under Armour Meridian No-Slip Leggings $17 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!