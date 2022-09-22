Save 50% on Energizer’s Rechargeable 1,000-lumen LED Lantern with IPX4 rating at $15

Amazon is currently offering the Energizer Rechargeable 1000-Lumen LED Lantern for $14.88 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this deal. Normally going for $30, this 50% discount comes within $1 of the all-time low we’ve tracked. Energizer designed this lantern to be the perfect companion for campers with its IPX4 water-resistant rating and built-in USB port for charging phones and such. There are three lighting modes for providing different levels of brightness plus a strobe mode for signaling for help. The cap of the lantern can be removed and hung using the base-mounted hook. If you’re not into camping, this lantern is also perfect for those in areas threatened by hurricanes to provide lighting when the power goes out. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead grab this 2-pack of Eveready 360 PRO LED Camping Lanterns for $9.50 with the on-page coupon clipped. These collapsible lanterns operate off of three AA batteries each, which are included when you pick up this 2-pack, and produce up to 280 lumens when in the lantern mode (fully extended) or 60 lumens when retracted for a directional spotlight. There is even a red night light mode so you can see at night without blinding yourself. These batteries will power the lanterns for 16 continuous hours when in lantern mode, and the hanging hook and magnetic base make positioning these lanterns a breeze.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, and more. If you’re looking for a new light for your garage or shop, you can save $8 on the 2-pack of 9,600-lumen LED lights for $12. They simply screw into an existing light fixture, which means that you won’t have to worry about wiring or installing anything to add extra brightness to your space.

Energizer Rechargeable LED Latnern features:

This lantern features a USB port out for charging devices, making it great as an outdoor light, camping lantern or emergency light

The durable design and shatterproof lens make this LED camping lantern the perfect camping companion

Camping lantern has a brightness of up to 1150 Lumen and is IPX4 water-resistant for a durable, rechargeable lantern

The LED lantern has a removable cap and hanging hook to deliver 360-degree area lighting

