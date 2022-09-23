Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Forager, Crying Suns, Slay the Spire, more

It’s time to gather up all of Friday’s best Mac and and iOS app deals to head into the weekend with. If you’re not upgrading to the latest handset, all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases are now on sale at Amazon to join the very first price drop on Apple Watch SE 2, the deals we are still tracking on the latest iPad Air 5, and everything else you’ll find right here. As for the apps, today’s discounted collection is headlined by titles like Forager, Crying Suns, Worms, This War of Mine, Escapists 1 and 2, Slay the Spire, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Invading Horde: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Forager: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Slay the Spire: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $1 (Reg. $11)

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD drops to $38.50 at Amazon, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: after FÒCUS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smol Dungeon: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: StitchSketch: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sketch Club: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: EagleHero: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Treasure Temples: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: touchscaper: $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Cursor Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

More Forager:

Forager is a 2D open world game inspired by your favorite exploration, farming and crafting games. Gather, collect and manage resources. Craft useful items & structures. Build and grow a base out of nothing. Buy land to expand and explore. Level up and learn new skills, abilities, and blueprints. Solve puzzles, find secrets and raid dungeons!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!