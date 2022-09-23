Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD drops to $38.50 at Amazon, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch at $38.50 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 36% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon, and a rare price drop. Despite Zelda Tears of the Kingdom essentially being a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild in many ways, Nintendo has clearly drawn inspiration from Skyward Sword with the new skydiving-like mechanics and sky islands we have seen thus far from the upcoming release. The HD edition of Skyward Sword is a wonderful addition to any Switch library, the title that currently sits at the beginning of the timeline, and must-play for fans of the series ahead of the Tears of the Kingdom launch if you ask me. There’s no telling how long today’s price drop might stick around for, so dive into it now while you still can. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

