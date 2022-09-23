Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD drops to $38.50 at Amazon, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch at $38.50 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 36% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon, and a rare price drop. Despite Zelda Tears of the Kingdom essentially being a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild in many ways, Nintendo has clearly drawn inspiration from Skyward Sword with the new skydiving-like mechanics and sky islands we have seen thus far from the upcoming release. The HD edition of Skyward Sword is a wonderful addition to any Switch library, the title that currently sits at the beginning of the timeline, and must-play for fans of the series ahead of the Tears of the Kingdom launch if you ask me. There’s no telling how long today’s price drop might stick around for, so dive into it now while you still can. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure $55 shipped (Reg. $80)
***Nintendo Direct: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, more
***Sony State of Play: God of War Ragnarok DualSense, more
***Ubisoft Forward showcase: New Assassin’s Creed titles, more
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! $10 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Windjammers 2 eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Splatoon 3 $47 (Reg. $60)
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- NEO: The World Ends with You eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Streets of Rage 4 eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe PSN $40 (Reg. $80)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 $35 (Reg. $60)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $20 (Reg. $30)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox bundle sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 80% off
- Resident Evil Racoon City Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $60)
- Includes RE 2 and 3 remakes
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Game Builder Garage $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Legacy Collections eShop from $8
- Persona 5 Strikers eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Nintendo Blockbuster eShop Switch game sale from $2.50
- MLB The Show 22 Switch $20 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
- Octopath Traveler II pre-order $60
- It Takes Two Switch pre-order $40
- Sony PSN PlayStation Games Under $20
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Undertale eShop $9 (Reg. $15)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale now live
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X/PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
