ESR AirPods 3 and Pro cases up to 50% off from $3.50: Carabiner, basic, clear, MagSafe, more

For folks not upgrading to the new AirPods Pro 2 Apple just unleashed (currently going for $240 at Amazon), we have spotted some notable price drops on ESR AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 covers starting from just $3.50. The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering a collection of its AirPods cases at up to 50% off the going rates using code 50DA875Y at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find a range of designs available here including those basic silicone options with or without the carabiner clip, its Air Ripple TPU models, clear variants, and even some with the the furry little pom pom keychain. Everything is detailed for you down below.

ESR AirPods Pro Case deals:

***Note: Remember to use code 50DA875Y at checkout to redeem the deals below.

ESR AirPods 3 Case deals:

For folks that are upgrading to AirPods Pro 2, you’ll want to dive into our coverage of the new elago lanyard strap as well as the brand’s latest case models starting from $9. Then hit up the details on the latest Spigen covers and the Pad & Quill handcrafted leather AirPods Pro 2 case at 35% off.

Air Ripple Protective TPU Cover features:

UPGRADED FIT – This TPU case cover is a perfect fit with the AirPods Pro Charging Case (2019 Release). NOTE: AirPods Pro and Charging Case are NOT included.

PREMIUM MATERIALS – Made of premium rippled TPU, this non-slip and dust-resistant cover helps protect your AirPods Pro case from bumps and drops without adding extra bulk.

VISIBLE FRONT LED – Won’t affect wireless charging. The clear design of this cover keeps your AirPods Pro case’s status light visible and showcases its original look.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!