Govee’s WI-Fi smart tower fan includes a hygrometer/thermometer at $60 on Amazon

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Tower Fan with Hygrometer/Thermometer for $59.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal going rate of $86, today’s deal saves $26 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Both the fan and hygrometer/thermometer work in tandem here. The hygrometer/thermometer is used as a trigger for the fan, telling it when to turn on or off. Govee’s fan is also compatible with Alexa and Assistant too, which means you can turn it on or off with voice commands if the temperature trigger hasn’t ben tripped yet. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Well, instead, consider picking up the Honeywell TurboForce Fan, which is available for $8.50 at Amazon. While there’s no Wi-Fi connectivity, smart home integration, or hygrometer/thermometer trigger here, at $8.50 you’re saving $51.50 when compared to today’s lead deal.

Looking to make your home’s heating and cooling system smarter as well? Consider picking up ecobee’s HomeKit Smart Thermostat that’s on sale for $232. It comes with built-in air quality sensors and is on sale for the first time right now. Then, swing by our smart home guide to find all the other ways you can save this fall.

Govee Wi-Fi Smart Tower Fan Kit features:

Stay refreshed without feeling too cold at night. This fan for bedrooms can automatically adjust the speed based on the temperature you set with the Govee Thermo-Hygrometer to keep a comfortable sleep environment. Model H5177 included. You can access all of the essential features of your oscillating fan with the Govee Home App. This fan for bedrooms is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

