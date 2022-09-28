Anker’s ANC Liberty 3 earbuds with Qi charging case now $100 for today only (Reg. up to $170)

Alongside this collection of Anker charging gear on sale form $15, its official Amazon storefront is now offering the Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds in all colors for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and more recently in the $130 range, this is up to 41% off the going rate, within $10 of the Prime Day price, and the lowest price we can find. Today’s Lightning deal is available on all four colorways and will only be around for another 6 hours or until stock at the discounted rate remains. Much like the rest of Anker’s lineup of wireless earbuds, the Liberty 3 Pro make for a notable lower-cost alternative to pricey competitors like Apple’s AirPods. They feature personalized active noise cancellation (“HearID ANC analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile”) alongside 32 hours of battery life with the included Qi-enabled charging case. Joining compatibility with both iOS and Android handsets, they come with five sizes of liquid silicone ear tips and flexible ear wings to keep them comfortably where they should be on runs and more active situations. Get an even closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

The Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds are for a more affordable option in the Anker lineup. They are currently starting at $32 shipped on Amazon and deliver even longer battery life at 40 hours. While not as high-end an experience overall as the Liberty 3 Pro, eschewing the personalized noise cancelling experience entirely, they are also far less expensive and are among the most popular options in the price range on Amazon.

We are still tracking a slight discount on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2, but you’ll want to checkout our coverage of Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 Headphones as well. Forgoing the vintage-inspired design this time around, the new ANC-equipped cans are the latest entries in the brand’s over-ear lineup and are worth a closer look for anyone looking to land a set with some serious wireless battery life. All of the details you need are right here.

Anker Liberty 3 Pro Earbud features:

ACAA 2.1: Our exclusive coaxial dual driver technology delivers high and low frequency sound directly to your ear without interference. Its wide soundstage is detailed and spacious, bass has a deep punch, mids are luscious, and treble sparkles.

Personalized Noise Cancelling: Standard noise cancelling only adjusts noise based on data. HearID ANC analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction and reduces external sound to suit your ears.

Fusion Comfort Fit: Liberty 3 Pro’s earbuds have a triple-point ergonomic shape and built-in ear pressure relief for all-day comfort. 5 sizes of liquid silicone ear tips and flexible ear wings ensure you get a strong seal and secure grip.

