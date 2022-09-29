Rarely in-stock Nintendo SEGA, NES, and SNES wireless controllers now available

Update: The official Nintendo NES 2-pack, SNES, and SEGA Genesis wireless controllers are now back in-stock and ready for shipping if you’re fast.

Nintendo launched its new N64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online gaming platform back in October alongside some new wireless recreations of the original controllers for each platform. While they have remained quite illusive and almost never in-stock, Switch Online members can now score the SEGA Genesis Control Pad for Switch at $49.99 with the standard $5 shipping directly from Nintendo. It’s not the price drop you were hoping for, but just having a chance to even get one at this point is notable. More details below.

Not only is this quite the collectible but it is designed so you can play the Switch Online “enhanced SEGA Genesis games the way they’re meant to be played.” This is a full-size SEGA Genesis-style controller with a rechargeable battery and an included USB-A to -C cable to charge it back up.

Oh, and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller for Switch Online is in-stock right now for $29.99 with the same shipping fee as well.

Get a closer look in our launch coverage of the N64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online library. Then go check out the first two new batches of Genesis games Nintendo has added here and here with highlights like Castlevania Bloodlines, Sonic 2, Golden Axe, Contra: Hard Corps, Eco the Dolphin, Strider, and others.

SEGA Genesis Control Pad for Switch features:

You can play enhanced SEGA Genesis games the way they’re meant to be played—using a full-size SEGA Genesis style controller!* This controller is the perfect way to experience the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library of games. Controller available for purchase by any Nintendo Switch Online members. The SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library of games is only available with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

