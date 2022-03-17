Nintendo just added these three new SEGA Genesis games to Switch Online, playable now

Well it might not be the original Sonic or Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, but Nintendo has just brought some new Genesis games to its Switch Online Expansion Pack. Last night Nintendo announced the three latest titles for the subscribers of its top-tier online suite, and while they certainly aren’t prime time games, there’s some great new stuff here. Nintendo continues to bring new titles to the Expansion Pack to sweeten the value proposition with the latest coming in the form of Alien Soldier, Super Fantasy Zone, and Light Crusader. Head below for more details and the launch trailer.

New Genesis games come to Switch Online

Last we heard from Nintendo’s SEGA Genesis offerings, we saw five new titles including Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion, and Thunder Force II. This time around Nintendo is digging into the crates for a few deep cuts gamers will either remember and cherish, or more likely, get a shot at for the first time.

Alien Shooter is likely the headliner for those familiar here with its arcade-style platforming action, but Light Crusader’s isometric-style RPG formula is worth a look as well. Super Fantasy Zone is more a casual side-scrolling shooter with bright colors, almost like a more tame Magical Night Dreams Cotton.

Relive some of the iconic games that defined SEGA Genesis. Today, three additional power-packed games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library and are playable right now.

All three of the new Switch Online SEGA Genesis additions are playable right now for Expansion Pack subscribers.

Nintendo Switch Online standard starts at $20 per year (currently on sale for $18.50 via Amazon), but subscriptions to the Expansion Pack will run you a cool $50, or as much as $80 for the family pack. You can learn more about how the new tier system works in our previous coverage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!