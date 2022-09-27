Case-Mate’s 15W iPhone and Apple Watch charging stand drops to $77.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Case-Mate Fuel 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand for $77.61 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 22% off the going rate it fetches at Amazon and directly from Case-Mate. This is the second-notable price drop we have tracked since it launched this summer and the best price we can find. This 2-in-1 dual charging stand delivers 15W of power via the onboard MFi and magnetic Apple-approved tech. While designed specifically for Apple Watch as well as the latest 13 and 14 series handsets, it will also work with any Qi-enabled handset. This model is made of recycled materials and delivers a sleek option that tucks your Apple Watch behind the heads-up iPhone stand to maintain a thin footprint on the desktop or elsewhere. More details below.

While it doesn’t provide a dedicated Apple Watch dock, iOttie’s new Velox MagSafe charging stand will juice your handset and AirPods up at the same time. We are now tracking one of the very first opportunities to score the Velox on sale and the second-best price ever at $51 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

We also just recently rounded up our favorite new MagSafe-ready chargers, docks, and stands for iPhone 12, 13, and 14 users. Including everything from kickstand-style chargers to 15W models and even some portable power banks you can magnetically fix to the back of your device, there’s a host of options highlighted across just about every price range. Dive in to get a better idea of the best options out there.

Case-Mate Fuel 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand features:

Say goodbye to individual chargers : High-power charging chips fully charges your phone and Apple watch within 3 hours altogether…The design is compact enough to fit in any bag and makes carrying the charger easier when you’re traveling. Ultra thin wiring and materials allow you to carry this charging station easily in backpacks, purses, suitcases and more…Works flawlessly with iPhones as well as other phones at 15W max, and Apple Watch Series 1-7(MFI approved original Apple Watch charging cable included) . It uses advanced automatic control technology to prevent any electric damage to your device.

