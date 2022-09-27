Sony’s SRS-RA3000 Bluetooth speaker with built-in Chromecast returns to $198 (Save 50%)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony SRS-RA3000 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $198 shipped. Normally going for $398, this 50% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve seen. This Sony speaker will create a feeling of immersion that comes with 360-degree audio with Bluetooth and a built-in Chromecast so you can stream your favorite music. Using Sony’s unique algorithm, your content will fill the current room with the room calibration feature ensuring the speaker can properly sound off. In total, this Sony speaker has one full-range speaker, two beam tweeters, and two passive radiators with additional support for a 3.5mm aux connection. You can even sync up multiple of these speakers to have multi-room music while still retaining the ability to play different songs in different rooms. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Bluetooth Speaker for $100. The drivers inside the Motion Boom are made from “100% pure titanium” to reproduce frequencies up to “40kHz for sound that has noticeably higher clarity.” The higher IPX7 waterproof rating means you can have it float around the pool with you. You can expect to get around 24 hours of playback with the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom speaker.

We’re currently tracking a deal on the Belkin Alexa Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $80 with the Google Assistant edition marked down over at Best Buy too. Carrying a Devialet-engineered audio system, these smart speakers feature typical Bluetooth streaming from all of your smart gear alongside Google Assistant or Alexa voice control.

Sony SRS-RA3000 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker features:

360 Reality Audio: Experience 360 Reality Audio sound creates a feeling of immersion that makes it feel like you are at a concert or in the recording studio with the artist. Power Consumption: 20W

Bluetooth: Pair your speaker using Bluetooth technology and start seamlessly streaming your music collection. You can also pair wirelessly to your TV via Bluetooth with compatible TV models.

Voice Control: The SRS-RA3000 works with Alexa and Google Assistant, giving you the ability to control the speaker with your voice using compatible Alexa or Google Home products.

