Hisense’s latest 65-inch 2022 ULED 4K Google TV falls to $750 all-time low (Save $450)

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 65-inch 2022 ULED 4K Google TV for $749.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,200, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low while delivering one of the first chances to date period. You’ll be locking in $450 in savings in the process, as well. Hisense’s latest 2022 U7H TV lineup comes centered around a 4K ULED panel that delivers full array local dimming with an up to 1,000-nit peak brightness across 120 different zones. The 65-inch screen is also backed by Dolby Vision, with much of the same backing carrying over to the sound system thanks to Dolby Atmos certification. Then on the smart side of things, Hisense backs its home theater upgrade with Google TV support to round out the package alongside four HDMI ports. You can also get a better idea of what to expect over in our launch coverage.

If you can get away with a smaller addition to your movie night setup, the 55-inch version of Hisense U7H TV rests at a more affordable price tag. Even with the featured discount above, the smaller model is still more affordable at $598. It delivers much of the same feature set, with Google TV at the center of the experience. You’re just looking at a smaller 55-inch 4K panel, which scores you the extra $152 in savings.

Closing out the work week, we’ve also seen a collection of other ways to upgrade the home theater go live over the past few days. One particular highlight has Sony’s PS5-enhanced 120Hz OLED 4K TVs starting from some of the best prices to date courtesy of Amazon, delivering as much as $700 in savings on the 2022 releases starting at $1,298.

Hisense 65-inch 2022 ULED 4K Google TV features:

The 2022 Hisense U7H series is packed with features for tech, content, and gaming fans alike. ULED technology improves picture depth, clarity, color accuracy and motion delivering a unique experience only found in Hisense ULED television sets. The U7H gets a user interface and content upgrade with Google TV which can be accessed hands free through the in bezel microphones and, for gamers, there’s not only 480 motion rate but 4k 120Hz variable refresh rate, Gaming FreeSync Premium and auto low latency game mode to maximize the next generation console experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

