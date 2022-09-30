Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN AceCube GaN 30W USB-C Charger $14 (Reg. $20), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its AceCube 30W USB-C Charger for $13.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $20 these days, this discount beats our last mention by an additional $2 to mark one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. UGREEN’s charger delivers a full 30W of USB-C Power Delivery output to your devices. This allows the AceCube 30W charger to use its GaN technology to power your iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone, or even MacBook Air, as Apple ships its latest laptop with a 30W charger from the factory. Plus, UGREEN says that its AceCube 30W charger is “up to 55% smaller than the original 30W charger” which the brand used to ship.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Whether you have an IOS or Android device, get the max charge every time by 30w usb-c power adapter. Get the max charge for a new Galaxy S22, Pixel 6 Pro, iPhone 13, iPad Pro, or MacBook Air. Ditch your old 20W usb c charger and charge your iPhone 13 Pro Max at full speed, 0 to 60% in 30 mins, a MacBook Air from 0 to 100% in only 2 hours, the Google Pixel 6 Pro to 45% in 30 minutes, and Super Fast Charge Galaxy products with the PPS protocol. Thanks to the cutting-edge GaN chip, the Ugreen 30W charger is 55% smaller than the original 30W USB-C charger and has a foldable plug to provide the best travel experience possible. Using new millivolt precision charging technology, get a safer charge that will protect your battery.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!