Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN AceCube GaN 30W USB-C Charger $14 (Reg. $20), more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
38% off From $10.50

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its AceCube 30W USB-C Charger for $13.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $20 these days, this discount beats our last mention by an additional $2 to mark one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. UGREEN’s charger delivers a full 30W of USB-C Power Delivery output to your devices. This allows the AceCube 30W charger to use its GaN technology to power your iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone, or even MacBook Air, as Apple ships its latest laptop with a 30W charger from the factory. Plus, UGREEN says that its AceCube 30W charger is “up to 55% smaller than the original 30W charger” which the brand used to ship.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Whether you have an IOS or Android device, get the max charge every time by 30w usb-c power adapter. Get the max charge for a new Galaxy S22, Pixel 6 Pro, iPhone 13, iPad Pro, or MacBook Air. Ditch your old 20W usb c charger and charge your iPhone 13 Pro Max at full speed, 0 to 60% in 30 mins, a MacBook Air from 0 to 100% in only 2 hours, the Google Pixel 6 Pro to 45% in 30 minutes, and Super Fast Charge Galaxy products with the PPS protocol.

Thanks to the cutting-edge GaN chip, the Ugreen 30W charger is 55% smaller than the original 30W USB-C charger and has a foldable plug to provide the best travel experience possible. Using new millivolt precision charging technology, get a safer charge that will protect your battery.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Snap Benks’ 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank on your i...
Glorious GMMK Compact hot-swappable 60% mechanical keyb...
Amazon’s latest Funko POP! deals start at $5: Pok...
9to5Toys Daily: September 30, 2022 – M1 Pro MacBook P...
Levi’s Friends and Family Event cuts 30-40% off s...
Amazon renewed Roborock S4 Max smart robot vac now down...
OnePlus 9 Pro drops to $449 all-time low with 1-day $25...
Apple heads into the weekend with new $10 or less iTune...
Load more...
Show More Comments