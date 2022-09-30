Acer’s Nitro 27-inch 1440p 300Hz HDMI 2.0 monitor hits new all-time low at $720 ($180 off)

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 27-inch 1440p 300Hz XV272U HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor for $719.99 shipped. Down 20% from its $900 list price, this is only the second discount that we’ve tracked, is the first time it’s been 20% off, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While we’ve normally only seen 300Hz displays at 1080p, that ultra-high refresh rate is finally creeping into the 1440p realm. This display is perfect for those who want to game at the highest FPS possible on a monitor, delivering up to 300Hz when used with a DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 graphics card. On top of that, it supports DisplayPort over USB-C with 65W PD charging capabilities. The monitor itself features a DisplayHDR 600 certification and is 90% DCI-P3 color accurate. Keep reading for more.

Acer Nitro 27-inch 1440p 300Hz Monitor features:

In competitive gaming, every frame matters. Introducing Acer’s XV272U gaming monitor – the WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution monitor that can keep up with your game play. Through AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge. Plus, users can enjoy comfortable viewing experience while gaming via flicker-less, low dimming and ComfyView display. The design saves space on your desk and lets you place multiple monitors side by side to build a seamless big-screen display. (UM.HX2AA.F01)

