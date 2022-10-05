GoPro HERO 11 Black just released last month, sees first discount to $450 (Save $50)

After just launching last month, Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the GoPro HERO 11 Black. Dropping down from its usual $500 price tag, today’s offer now makes the brand’s latest action camera more affordable at $449.99 shipped. Those $50 in savings mark the first time to save from the retailer, and offer a chance to avoid the subscription auto-renews offered by the direct from GoPro pricing.

GoPro HERO 11 Black arrives with a set of refreshed features that all come centered around the same design as previous-generation models. The real star of the show is the 1/1.9-inch sensor which can handle taking 27MP photos at an 8:7 aspect ratio. Throw in 10-bit color, as well as SuperPhoto and HDR modes to make full use of the GP2 chipset. Then there are a collection of new software features that make it easier than ever to share photos and videos to social media or to your device to edit. Our hands-on review breaks down exactly what to expect from all of the new features, as well.

If you can live without all of the improvements on the latest action camera, there’s also plenty of savings to be had by going with the now previous-generation GoPro HERO 10 Black. This alternative delivers a similar package overall, just without the higher resolution or the other all-around enhanced recording capabilities. Though with a $400 sale price, it’s $50 under what you’ll pay for the latest and greatest. In my review of the HERO 11, I even noted how good of a value the processor remains for the price.

For some aerial photography action, DJI’s latest Mavic 3 quadcopter makes it easy to capture all of that gorgeous fall foliage right around the corner. And now you can take flight for less than before thanks to the first refurbished discounts which are going live courtesy of the official DJI eBay storefront. With $450 or more in savings, you can bring home the drone starting at $1,749.

GoPro HERO 11 Black features:

New Image Sensor: expansive field of view ever on a HERO camera out of the box. This gives you an extra-large canvas for your creativity by capturing more of the sky and horizon in every shot. Zoom in, crop your shots, change digital lenses, adjust aspect ratios and more while keeping the rich textures and sharpness of your footage. With 5.3K video that gives you 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p, HERO11 Black captures the action with crisp detail and cinematic image quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!